Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

BBWI stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,809. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

