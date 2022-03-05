Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.
BBWI stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,085,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,809. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $42.62 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 366,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 919,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,485 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
