BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.16

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 46862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

BBTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BBTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.33. The company has a market cap of C$62.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

