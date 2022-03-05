Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.27.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
