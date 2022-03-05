Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

