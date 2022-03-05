Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 223,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

