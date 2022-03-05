Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.32.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
