Belt Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $245,294.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00003885 BTC on major exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $245,294.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

