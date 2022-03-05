Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS.

Shares of BBY traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,694,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

