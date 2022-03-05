Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.78

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.78 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 91.75 ($1.23). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 91.75 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.86.
About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)
