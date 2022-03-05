Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.78

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 98.78 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 91.75 ($1.23). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 91.75 ($1.23), with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.86.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

