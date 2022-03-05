B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

