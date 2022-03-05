Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Big Lots updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $38.05. 1,589,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,490. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

