Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Announces Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bilibili updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $129.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,270.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bilibili by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 80,438 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

