Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 186327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

