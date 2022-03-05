BioLife Solutions, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLFS. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,265 shares of company stock worth $5,789,199. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 344,463 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

