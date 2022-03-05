BitcoinPoS Market Capitalization Achieves $418,558.06 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $418,558.06 and approximately $487.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,449,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,170 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

