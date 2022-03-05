BitWhite (BTW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29,880.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $93,660.85 and $29,880.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

