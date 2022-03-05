BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of BJ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54,949 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

