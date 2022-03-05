Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Receives $10.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. is a technology company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

