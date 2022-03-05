BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 18.96.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 6.18 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 6.00 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.18.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

