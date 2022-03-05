BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Nephros worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nephros by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nephros by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 660,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nephros by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,631,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nephros from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nephros, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines.

