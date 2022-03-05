BlackRock Inc. Makes New $183,000 Investment in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of TC Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. TC Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

