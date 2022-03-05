BlackRock Inc. Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $68.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $80.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

