BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
