BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 167.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

