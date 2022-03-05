BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,092. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.