BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.12% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,008,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

MQT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

