Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BGX opened at $13.66 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 477,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

