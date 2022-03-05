Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

NYSE:BLND traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.55. 2,087,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,244. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $80,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth $233,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.