Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 360,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. Blucora has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $956.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Blucora by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Blucora by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.