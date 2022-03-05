Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BCOR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,367. The firm has a market cap of $956.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Blucora by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Blucora by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Blucora by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

