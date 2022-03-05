Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%.
Shares of NYSE BVH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.
Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
