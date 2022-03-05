BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 473.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,576. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

