BMO Capital Markets Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $295.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

