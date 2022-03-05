BMO Capital Markets Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $215.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average of $225.99. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $6,487,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

