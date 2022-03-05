BMO Capital Markets Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$61.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut Boardwalk REIT to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.83.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$57.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a 1 year low of C$35.88 and a 1 year high of C$58.16.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

