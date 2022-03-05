BMO Capital Markets Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

