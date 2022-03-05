BMO Capital Markets Trims Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price to $187.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.93.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
