BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 24,080 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 177.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

AEIS opened at $82.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.79 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.