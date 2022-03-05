BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,473 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ABM stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

