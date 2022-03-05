BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.26% of Big Lots worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 61.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 106,277 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth about $5,420,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Big Lots’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on BIG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.67.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

