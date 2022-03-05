Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$61.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.44.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

