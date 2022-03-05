Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading hours on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

