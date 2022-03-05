Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $52,088.13 and approximately $25,739.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.53 or 0.06686452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,487.88 or 1.00220408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

