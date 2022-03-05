BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.