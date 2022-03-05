BOX (NYSE:BOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. BOX has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BOX by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

