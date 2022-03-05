Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brambles from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brambles in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of BXBLY stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

