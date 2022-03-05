Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 80000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.