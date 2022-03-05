Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

BHG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of BHG stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.08. 11,287,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,518. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,296,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

