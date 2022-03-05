Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCO. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,354. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 93.77% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

