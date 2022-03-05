Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

AVGO traded up $17.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.99. 4,475,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $597.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $555.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.15.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.