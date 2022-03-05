Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Down 42.2% in February

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of BRMK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.