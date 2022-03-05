Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.86. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,533 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,686,000 after purchasing an additional 231,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.16. First Merchants has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

