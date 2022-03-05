Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post $1.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Shares of HOG opened at $38.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

