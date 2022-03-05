Brokerages Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will post $21.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. O2Micro International posted sales of $23.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $105.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $108.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $118.00 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.76. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,726 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 34.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 630,203 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in O2Micro International by 2.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,349,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 148,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in O2Micro International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

